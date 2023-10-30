Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for October 30th, 2023

Posted on

Five Night at Freddy’s Breaking Box Office Records

“Five Nights at Freddy’s,” Universal and Blumhouses’ terrifying adaptation murdered nearly all of the records in its box office debut with $78 million in North America and $130 million globally. Read more here!

 

Lisa Frankenstein – Trailer

A misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. Read more here!

 

The Black Phone – Sequel

On Friday the horror-focused production company, Blumhouse, revealed another installment was in the works. Read more here!

 

Roku Channel added ‘Universal Monsters / SNL’ and more!

There will be ads but it’s worth to check it out! Read more here!

 

Horror Movie ‘Barbarian’ – Video Game Adaptation

The movie focuses on an Airbnb stay gone terribly wrong after the guests discover the home they’re staying in is inhabited by a monstrous woman in the basement. Read more here!

