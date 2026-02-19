Geek News on the Radio From February 19th, 2026

The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer

Star Wars returns to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu. The film will be released on May 22nd.

Spider-Noir Trailer

With no power comes no responsibility. “Spider-Noir” – a live-action series starring Nicolas Cage – arrives in Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color May 27 on Prime.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Trailer

For dust you are. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy only in theaters April 17.

Transformers: The Movie The Apology Tour

Transformers: The Movie is headed back to theaters for its 40th anniversary. And they’re really, really, really sorry about killing Optimus Prime.

