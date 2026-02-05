Geek News on the Radio From February 5th, 2026

Scream 7

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Based on the Monsterverse from Legendary, this dramatic saga, spanning three generations, reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre TV Show

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Series in the Works From A24, Glen Powell, ‘Long Walk’ Writer JT Mollner.

Looney Tunes

Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang are migrating to Warner Bros. Discovery’s Turner Classic Movies cable channel in February. A new six-year licensing deal has been finalized which will bring over 750 of the beloved classic toons to TCM.

Pluribus Season 2

Vince Gilligan Is Working on ‘Pluribus’ Season 2, But Cautions He Won’t Be as Quick as ‘The Pitt’.

