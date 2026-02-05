Boner of the Day From February 5th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: TRUMP’S NUMBER ONE FAN DOESN’ T BELIEVE HUMANS EVER LANDED ON THE MOON.

Nicki Minaj said she does not believe humans ever landed on the moon during a podcast appearance, doubling down when pressed on the Apollo missions. Her comments come as she has increasingly aligned herself with Donald Trump and MAGA-adjacent figures, including appearing alongside Trump at a Washington, D.C. summit and speaking at Turning Point USA events. While Minaj has praised Trump’s leadership and pledged financial support to his initiatives, her political shift has sparked backlash from fans and public figures alike.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: FLORIDA ‘MEAT THIEF’ SAYS; “I FOUND MY BABY COOKIN’ WITH ANOTHER MAN.”

A Cuban national in Florida is accused of stealing about $4,000 worth of steaks, roasts, lamb, and other items from two Publix stores within minutes of each other. Investigators say he later threw out most of the stolen meat after catching his girlfriend cooking with another man. Heannys O. Alvarez Reyna is being held on a $5,000 bond with an ICE detainer, as the sheriff used the case to warn that retail theft will have serious consequences.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: KID ROCK; SONGS FOR PEOPLE WHO LOVE AMERICA AND SEX WITH UNDERAGE GIRLS.

Kid Rock was announced as the headliner for Turning Point USA’s Super Bowl LX halftime show and used the announcement to mock Bad Bunny, drawing support from JD Vance but widespread trolling online. Critics quickly resurfaced lyrics from Kid Rock’s 2001 song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” particularly a verse referencing underage girls, sparking backlash given current political and cultural timing. While many online commenters mocked TPUSA for the choice, neither Kid Rock nor the organization has addressed the controversy, and it’s widely assumed the song won’t be performed.

Read Here