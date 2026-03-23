Geek News on the Radio From March 23rd, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Shatters Record With 718.6 Million Views, The Biggest Movie Trailer Launch in History!

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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Trailer

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is a 10-episode series that puts the sinister Zabrak front and center in his own show. Voiced once again by Sam Witwer, who has embodied the character since he returned to the Star Wars galaxy in the Clone Wars animated show, Shadow Lord follows Maul as he seeks to build a new criminal syndicate and takes on a new apprentice!

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Powers Netflix Adaptation

Netflix Officially Adapting New Superhero Show Based On Popular Comic Books 10 Years After First Series Was Cancelled!

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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300

The legendary creator behind The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City, and his influential Daredevil run has drawn a cover for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300, marking the first time Miller has ever done TMNT art.

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Dune 3

Rebecca Ferguson Only Has One Scene in ‘Dune 3,’ Admits to Having “a Lot of FOMO”

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