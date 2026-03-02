Geek News on the Radio From March 2nd, 2026

Faces of Death

In FACES OF DEATH, the exploration of the original film’s infamous “is it real or not?” conceit continues as a woman working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time.

Scary Movie 6 Trailer

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. ​Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.

X Files Reboot

The reboot by Sinners director Ryan Coogler will be led by Danielle Deadwyler, according to Deadline. Deadwyler will play the Scully to a yet-to-be-casted new version of Fox Mulder.

G.I. Joe Movie Dual Scripts

Paramount has tapped Max Landis to work on a treatment for a new G.I. Joe movie. Meanwhile, at the same time, the studio also has Danny McBride writing his own script.

Avengers: Doomsday IMAX Conflict

Due to scheduling conflicts with Dune 3, Avengers: Doomsday will not be shown on IMAX theaters on opening day.

