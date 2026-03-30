Geek News

Geek News on the Radio From March 30th, 2026

Posted on

Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3 Rivalry

Dune: Part Three will have IMAX exclusivity in America, with Doomsday only playing on select IMAX screens internationally!

Read Here

 

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Canceled 

For fans of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, the fun will end almost as quickly as it began. Variety reports that the show, which just finished airing its first season, will end after its next season.

Read Here

 

Andy Weirs Take on Star Trek

The author of the blockbuster film “Hail Mary” says Paramount turned down his ‘Star Trek’ idea and suggested that modern ‘Trek’ shows have lost their way.

Read Here

 

Star Wars C3-P0 Auction 

‘Star Wars’ C-3PO prop head sells for over $1 million at auction!

Read Here

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top