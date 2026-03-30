Geek News on the Radio From March 30th, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3 Rivalry
Dune: Part Three will have IMAX exclusivity in America, with Doomsday only playing on select IMAX screens internationally!
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Canceled
For fans of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, the fun will end almost as quickly as it began. Variety reports that the show, which just finished airing its first season, will end after its next season.
Andy Weirs Take on Star Trek
The author of the blockbuster film “Hail Mary” says Paramount turned down his ‘Star Trek’ idea and suggested that modern ‘Trek’ shows have lost their way.
Star Wars C3-P0 Auction
‘Star Wars’ C-3PO prop head sells for over $1 million at auction!