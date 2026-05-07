Geek News on the Radio from May 7th, 2026

Stand Alone Evil Dead Installment – Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem.
The Boroughs – Netflix
In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a crew of unlikely heroes must stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.
Planet Of The Apes – Officially Reboot
Matt Shakman has been hired to direct and produce a brand-new installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Instead of spearheading a sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, though, Shakman has reportedly been tasked with creating a brand-new story.