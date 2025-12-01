New TV to Watch with Bill Frost | December 1st

What to Watch This Week: New TV Premieres and Returning Favorites

If your watchlist is looking a little dusty, fear not — this week’s new TV lineup comes in hot with comedy legends, holiday weirdness, gritty frontier justice, some highbrow New Yorker energy, and a gladiator comeback nobody saw coming, but we’re absolutely here for. Here’s the rundown with Bill Frost. Find more from Bill Frost at TV Tan.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman — Adam Sandler Episode

Monday, Dec. 1, on Netflix

David Letterman sits down with Adam Sandler, and the result is exactly the kind of oddly sincere, delightfully awkward hangout you expect. Two comedy icons, one long-form conversation, and plenty of “Wait, did he really just say that?” energy. It’s basically comfort food for people who came of age in the ‘90s and refuse to apologize for it.

Oh. What. Fun.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 on Prime Video

This holiday special strolls in wearing ugly sweaters and blasting Mariah like it owns the place. Oh. What. Fun. mixes sketch comedy, performances, and general holiday absurdity — with Jay Kelly popping in like the indie musician your cool cousin swears is about to blow up. It’s chaotic, cozy, and festive in all the right ways.

My Secret Santa

Wednesday, Dec. 3, on Netflix

Yes, it’s another holiday movie — but this one’s got charm. My Secret Santa follows a woman whose anonymous gift-giver launches her into a full-blown seasonal mystery. It’s sweet, romantic, and perfectly predictable… which is honestly why we watch these things. Put on your slippers, grab the cocoa, and let the wholesome energy hit.

The Abandons

Thursday, Dec 4, Netflix

If you like your TV grimy, violent, and coated in enough frontier dust to clog your airways, The Abandons is your show. Kurt Sutter trades motorcycles for horses and gives us a Western where everyone’s mad, everyone’s armed, and nobody trusts that guy standing over there. It’s brutal, tense, and absolutely binge-worthy for fans of outlaw chaos.

Jay Kelly

Friday, Dec 5, on Netflix

Jay Kelly follows a fading Hollywood star (played by George Clooney) who embarks on a European trip meant to celebrate his legacy but instead forces him to confront the collapse of his personal life, career, and identity. Joined by his loyal manager (Adam Sandler) and media entourage, Jay navigates festivals, press tours, and uncomfortable reunions while wrestling with regret, aging, and the gap between his public persona and his real self. Blending satire with emotional introspection, the film explores fame, family, and the cost of living a life defined by celebrity.

The New Yorker at 100

Friday, Dec 5, Netflix

For anyone who owns more than one tote bag and pretends to read long-form essays in cafés, this one’s for you. The New Yorker at 100 is a polished, brainy look back at a century of sharp journalism, iconic cartoons, and cultural flexing. It’s classy, thoughtful, and pairs beautifully with overpriced coffee.

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Friday, Dec. 5, Starz

Guess who’s back? The Spartacus universe returns with House of Ashur, and yes — it’s still gloriously bloody, dramatic, and shirt-optional. Ashur steps into the spotlight this time, scheming his way through gladiator politics and general mayhem. If you want maximum intensity with zero subtlety, this is your arena.

Whether you’re into holiday vibes, gritty drama, intellectual deep dives, or gladiators behaving badly, there’s something here to power your weeknight viewing. Grab the remote — it’s about to get interesting.

