Geek News From December 1st, 2025

Zootopia 2

Zootopia is broken many records including Becoming Disney’s biggest animated opening within five days of release, earning $556 million globally, Setting the record for the highest global debut of 2025, surpassing previous records and Achieving the biggest global opening ever for an animated film.

Kill Bill 

Quentin Tarantino wants to make an animated “Kill Bill” origin story about how Bill became Bill.

Exorcist

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the next installment of the iconic horror franchise Exorcist from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron states if the film flops, he will not continue making other Avatar Films, but instead write them as books. 
