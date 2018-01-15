Life Radio From Hell | 1.15.18 By Dylan Allred Posted on January 15, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Bill Allred, boner of the day, Gina Barberi, KerryJackson, live, Radio From Hell, Radio From Hell | 1.15.18, RFH TV, Video Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you The Killers Release Video for “Rut” Radio From Hell | 1.3.2018 Video | Teapot Gina!! Comments