On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get started with a Utah Word of the Day, then we have a new letter from our son Kyle and we award the Boner of the Day. After that, Jonathan Deesing joins us for our Tech Talk and we challenge another listener to a round of Beat Gina, plus Kerry tells us about his vacation plans for the first time in 3 years. Then, we finish the morning with Frank Christ They’re Fine Just Fine and news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!