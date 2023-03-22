Boner of the Day for March 22nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: GROSS, MISOGYNIST, MASCULINE TOXICITY IN CANADA.

The Canadian city of Regina recently spent $30,000 on rebranding its tourism slogan and is apologizing for the outcome. “Show us your Regina” and “The city that rhymes with fun” are the two new slogans that Experience Regina CEO Tim Reid publically apologized for. One Twitter user wrote, “Of course a man would be in charge of this joke of a campaign… Offensiveness aside it’s super cringe and dated humor. You can be clever without resorting to trashy slogans.”

Boner Candidate #2: SOMEONE IN FLORIDA NEEDS TO SPONSOR A ‘DON’T SAY WIRE FRAUD’ BILL.

Joseph Harding, the Florida Republican who sponsored the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, recently pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud. After applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities, Harding was given $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and used the money under false pretenses.

Boner Candidate #3: MAYBE YOU’LL PAY ATTENTION TO THIS LAWSUIT.

Greg Noel, a graduate of Utah State University, is suing the school for not taking his claims of racism seriously after a professor drew a cartoon caricature of the student. Noel felt consistently targeted by this professor who had a large part in his success beyond graduation. Noel decided to sue the school after the targeted racism did not stop when he graduated. In the process of filing the lawsuit, Noel and his lawyer discovered that USU has faced several claims of racism and sexual assault in recent years.

