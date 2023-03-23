Radio From Hell | 3.23.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us going with Geek News, then Bill has a list of the best and worst foods to order for takeout and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, Mayor Mendenhall joins us for a Salt Lake Update and Bill tells us about his trip to Arctic Circle. And of course, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Bill tells us about another one of his outings. Then, as always, we finish the show with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and news.

