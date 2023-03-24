Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 24th, 2023

Artsies:

Return to Seoul — Korean adoption drama — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars

“A twenty-five-year-old French woman returns to Korea, the country she was born in before being adopted by a French couple, for the very first time. She decides to track down her biological parents, but her journey takes a surprising turn.” via IMDb

Director: Davy Chou

Starring: Park Ji-min, Oh Kwang-rok, Guka Han

Fartsies:

The Tutor — cat-and-mouse thriller — theaters — 1 star

“Follows a tutor who, after being assigned an unexpected task at a mansion, finds himself struggling with the obsessions of his student, who threatens to expose his darkest secrets.” via IMDb

Director: Jordan Ross

Starring: Garrett Hedlund, Victoria Justice, Noah Schnapp

A Good Person — Florence Pugh addiction drama — theaters — 2 1/2 stars

“Follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.” via IMDb

Director: Zach Braff

Starring: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Celeste O’ Connor

John Wick: Chapter 4 — Keanu Reeves kills people — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

“John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.” via IMDb

Director: Chad Stahelski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, George Georgiou