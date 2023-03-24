Boner of the Day for March 24th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I AM TIRED OF THIS INCLUSIVITY THING.

Christina Applegate, who suffers from MS, called out Candace Owens after Owens made a comment about disability relating to a SKIMS ad campaign. On her show, Owens was discussing a campaign by the brand SKIMS that showed a woman in a wheelchair, saying, “I don’t know why this needed to be done. I’m getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous… By the way, I think people in wheelchairs will back me up on this.”

via Hollywood Reporter

Boner Candidate #2: FREE TAMPONS! THAT IS SO WOKE.

Idaho Republicans recently shot down a bill that would have provided free period products in school bathrooms, calling the bill “woke” and “overly generous”. State Rep. Heather Scott said, “This bill is a very liberal policy, and it’s really turning Idaho into a bigger nanny state than ever… It’s embarrassing not only because of the topic but because of the actual policy itself… What’s gonna be next? We can’t help but sweat. So are the schools now going to be providing deodorant for these kids?”

via Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: RITUALISTIC ABUSE? SURE, BAIL HIM OUT.

David Lee Hamblin, a 68-year-old Provo man, was recently arrested and charged after a victim came forward with allegations of ritualistic child sex abuse. The victim told investigators that Hamblin started abusing her when he babysat her as a child in the 80s. Apparently, Hamblin was arrested with the same charges about a decade ago, but the charges were dismissed due to a lack of new evidence. Hamblin has been described as, “a threat to the children and citizens of Utah County.”

via KSL