Radio From Hell | 4.21.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday and Sean Means has this week’s movie reviews but sadly didn’t get to see the new Evil Dead and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, we meet our new intern Jay and Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Conundrum Wines. After that, we play a round of Beat Gina and Mayor Wilson joins us to talk about flooding and prep for flooding. Then, as always, we finish out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!