Life Radio From Hell | 6/11/2018 By Dylan Allred Posted on June 12, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Kerry Bill Gina, live, Radio From Hell, RFH TV, Video, X96 Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Amy Donaldson Sports for June 11th, 2018 Boner (Rounds One and Two) for June 8th, 2018 Boner Fight for June 7th, 2018 Comments