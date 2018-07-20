Life Radio From Hell | 7/19/2018 By Dylan Allred Posted on July 20, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Bill, gina, Kerry, live, Radio From Hell, RFHTV, Video Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Check Out Metric’s New Video for “Dark Saturday” Boner (Rounds One and Two) for July 18th, 2018 Radio From Hell | 7/17/2018 Comments