Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.15.2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 17th: 

  • Ben Barnes at Soundwell
  • Sebastian Maniscalco – It Ain’t Right Tour at the Maverik Center

Saturday the 18th: 

  • Shrek Rave at The Depot

Sunday the 19th: 

  • Houndmouth at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Restless Road – March 27 at The Depot
  • Turnover – May 24 at The Depot
  • Grantperez – June 8 at The Depot
  • Chicago – August 21 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Dance Gavin Dance – June 24 at The Union
  • Mayday Parade – May 12 at The Union
  • Fame on Fire – April 28 at Soundwell
  • Chris Stapleton – All American Road Show – August 15 – Utah First Credit Union Amp

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link 
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • 2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link 
  • 2025 Utah International Auto Expo 1/17-14/20 – Link 

Friday the 17th: 

  • All-Star Weezer Tribute: Pinkerton & The Blue Album at The State Room – Link 

Saturday the 18th: 

  • Basscase live at The Complex – Link 
  • Crafts and Drafts at Kiitos – Link 
  • Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

 

Other Things Going on – Here

