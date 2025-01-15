Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.15.2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 17th:

Ben Barnes at Soundwell

Sebastian Maniscalco – It Ain’t Right Tour at the Maverik Center

Saturday the 18th:

Shrek Rave at The Depot

Sunday the 19th:

Houndmouth at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Restless Road – March 27 at The Depot

Turnover – May 24 at The Depot

Grantperez – June 8 at The Depot

Chicago – August 21 at Sandy Amphitheater

Dance Gavin Dance – June 24 at The Union

Mayday Parade – May 12 at The Union

Fame on Fire – April 28 at Soundwell

Chris Stapleton – All American Road Show – August 15 – Utah First Credit Union Amp

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link

2025 Utah International Auto Expo 1/17-14/20 – Link

Friday the 17th:

All-Star Weezer Tribute: Pinkerton & The Blue Album at The State Room – Link

Saturday the 18th:

Basscase live at The Complex – Link

Crafts and Drafts at Kiitos – Link

Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link

Other Things Going on – Here