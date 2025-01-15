Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.15.2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 17th:
- Ben Barnes at Soundwell
- Sebastian Maniscalco – It Ain’t Right Tour at the Maverik Center
Saturday the 18th:
- Shrek Rave at The Depot
Sunday the 19th:
- Houndmouth at The Depot
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Restless Road – March 27 at The Depot
- Turnover – May 24 at The Depot
- Grantperez – June 8 at The Depot
- Chicago – August 21 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Dance Gavin Dance – June 24 at The Union
- Mayday Parade – May 12 at The Union
- Fame on Fire – April 28 at Soundwell
- Chris Stapleton – All American Road Show – August 15 – Utah First Credit Union Amp
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link
- 2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link
- 2025 Utah International Auto Expo 1/17-14/20 – Link
Friday the 17th:
- All-Star Weezer Tribute: Pinkerton & The Blue Album at The State Room – Link
Saturday the 18th:
- Basscase live at The Complex – Link
- Crafts and Drafts at Kiitos – Link
- Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link
