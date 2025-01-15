Boner of the Day for January 15th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE OUTCOME IS RARELY GOOD WHEN A BLIND GUY HAS A GUN
Police in Spokane, Washington have arrested Dan Phelps for allegedly trying to shoot his roommate; Daniel, telling the police that he “feared for his safety” and fired a single shot. But Phelps has been trying for some time to evict Daniel- upset by his return he said he grabbed a gun and fired. Phelps is legally blind and can only see light and some “shadowy movement.” Because he is legally blind- he instead shot his friend Joey instead, the bullet hit Joey in the knee- just above his prosthetic leg. Neither Daniel or Joey chose to press charges.
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #2: SHE SAW SOMETHING. SHE SAID SOMETHING. SHE GOT SUSPENDED.
In Eagle Mountain, Utah- a teacher has fled the country after being charged with the rape of two teen students. Nicole Jones’ daughter attends Rockwell Charter High School were she came forward and reported one of her teachers for misconduct back in October and was suspended for it. The school choose to send Jones’ daughter to online school because they felt that what she came forward with was just a rumor and rumors shouldn’t be spread. Law enforcement was involved and in December, the Utah County Sheriffs office started an investigation into the teach- Ricardo Prins. Police believe that Ricardo fled to Brazil as he is facing over 31 charges relating to the abuse of the two students- one being as young as 15 years old.
Boner Candidate #3: WOULD YOU SHOOT ‘EM IN THE LEGS? WOULD YOU?
Trump-pick for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth avoids questions on everything from drinking on the job to cheating on his wives. He was reminded of the time Trump, as president, ordered former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to shoot protesters in the legs in the aftermath of the George Floyd Murder in 2020. “Would you carry out such an order from President Trump?” Rather than just answering the question he began to ramble and reminisced about where he was during the Floyd protest. With time running out, Hirono (the interviewer) asked again. Hegseth answered the question, without answering the question- by staying quiet. Hirono then said “that sounds to me that you would comply with such an order.’ To which Hegseth pretty much agreed with a silent blink.