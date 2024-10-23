Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.23.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 25th:

Vaultboy at Kilby Court

Sofi Tukker at The Complex

Ashley Cooke at The Depot

Sunday the 26th:

Andrew Schulz at Kingsbury Hall

The Moss at The Union Event Center

GWAR at The Depot

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Rufus Du Sol – August 10 – Utah First

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Tinzo + JoJo – February 21 -The Depot

Larkin Poe – April 12 – The Depot

Michael Marcagi – March 11- The Depot

James Bay – May 6 – The Depot

They Might Be Giants – June 10 – The Depot

Ben Barnes – January 17 at Soundwell

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link

Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link

2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link

Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link

2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link

Haunted Houses Open Nightmare on 13 th – Link Castle of Chaos – Link Fear Factory – Link



Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link

2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link

2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link

Trick or Treat DIVA! At Metro Music Hall through 27 th – Link

Halloween Hoot 2024 10/18-10/26 at Tracy Aviary – Link

2024 Utah Queer Film Festival (formerly Damn These Heels) at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center 25 th – 27 th – Link

2024 Pumpkin Promenade at Mulligan’s – Link

Ballet West’s Jekyll & Hyde at Capitol Theater– 25 th – 2 nd – Link

Friday the 25th:

Jim Gaffigan at Eccles Theater (last day – Starts Wednesday) – Link

John Hiatt (Night 2) with Alicia Stockman at The State Room – Link

Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link

Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash 2024 in Cottonwood Heights Rec Center – Link

Paw Palooza Howl-O-Ween 2024 at City Creek – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors at Delta Center – Link

West Valley Monster Mash 2024 at West Valley Family Center – Link

Fright Night Bar Crawl – Link

Saturday the 26th:

The Pour Halloween! At The State Room – Link

Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link

Magda-Vega + Dragster Gas at Tailgate Tavern – Link

2024 Salt Lake City Halloween Bar Crawl – Link

2024 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link

5th Annual Two Spirit Powwow at SLCC Lifetime Activities Center – Link

Boo at the Zoo Trick-Or-Treating at Hogle Zoo – Link

Sunday the 27th:

Best Friends Tour – Dopapod at The State Room – Link

Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link

Farmers Markets