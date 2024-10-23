Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.23.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 25th:  

  • Vaultboy at Kilby Court
  • Sofi Tukker at The Complex
  • Ashley Cooke at The Depot

Sunday the 26th: 

  • Andrew Schulz at Kingsbury Hall
  • The Moss at The Union Event Center
  • GWAR at The Depot

On sale Thursday at 10am:

  • Rufus Du Sol – August 10 – Utah First

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Tinzo + JoJo – February 21 -The Depot
  • Larkin Poe – April 12 – The Depot
  • Michael Marcagi – March 11-  The Depot
  • James Bay – May 6 – The Depot
  • They Might Be Giants – June 10 – The Depot
  • Ben Barnes – January 17 at Soundwell

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
  • 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link
  • Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link 
  • 2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link
  • Trick or Treat DIVA! At Metro Music Hall through 27thLink 
  • Halloween Hoot 2024 10/18-10/26 at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • 2024 Utah Queer Film Festival (formerly Damn These Heels) at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center 25th – 27thLink 
  • 2024 Pumpkin Promenade at Mulligan’s – Link 
  • Ballet West’s Jekyll & Hyde at Capitol Theater– 25th – 2ndLink 

Friday the 25th:

  • Jim Gaffigan at Eccles Theater (last day – Starts Wednesday) – Link 
  • John Hiatt (Night 2) with Alicia Stockman at The State Room – Link 
  • Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link 
  • Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash 2024 in Cottonwood Heights Rec Center – Link 
  • Paw Palooza Howl-O-Ween 2024 at City Creek – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors at Delta Center – Link 
  • West Valley Monster Mash 2024 at West Valley Family Center – Link 
  • Fright Night Bar Crawl – Link 

Saturday the 26th:

  • The Pour Halloween! At The State Room – Link 
  • Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link 
  • Magda-Vega + Dragster Gas at Tailgate Tavern – Link 
  • 2024 Salt Lake City Halloween Bar Crawl – Link 
  • 2024 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link 
  • 5th Annual Two Spirit Powwow at SLCC Lifetime Activities Center – Link 
  • Boo at the Zoo Trick-Or-Treating at Hogle Zoo – Link 

Sunday the 27th:

  • Best Friends Tour – Dopapod at The State Room – Link 
  • Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
