Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.23.2024

Friday the 25th:
- Vaultboy at Kilby Court
- Sofi Tukker at The Complex
- Ashley Cooke at The Depot
Sunday the 26th:
- Andrew Schulz at Kingsbury Hall
- The Moss at The Union Event Center
- GWAR at The Depot
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- Rufus Du Sol – August 10 – Utah First
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Tinzo + JoJo – February 21 -The Depot
- Larkin Poe – April 12 – The Depot
- Michael Marcagi – March 11- The Depot
- James Bay – May 6 – The Depot
- They Might Be Giants – June 10 – The Depot
- Ben Barnes – January 17 at Soundwell
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link
- 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link
- 2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link
- Trick or Treat DIVA! At Metro Music Hall through 27th – Link
- Halloween Hoot 2024 10/18-10/26 at Tracy Aviary – Link
- 2024 Utah Queer Film Festival (formerly Damn These Heels) at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center 25th – 27th – Link
- 2024 Pumpkin Promenade at Mulligan’s – Link
- Ballet West’s Jekyll & Hyde at Capitol Theater– 25th – 2nd – Link
Friday the 25th:
- Jim Gaffigan at Eccles Theater (last day – Starts Wednesday) – Link
- John Hiatt (Night 2) with Alicia Stockman at The State Room – Link
- Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link
- Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash 2024 in Cottonwood Heights Rec Center – Link
- Paw Palooza Howl-O-Ween 2024 at City Creek – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors at Delta Center – Link
- West Valley Monster Mash 2024 at West Valley Family Center – Link
- Fright Night Bar Crawl – Link
Saturday the 26th:
- The Pour Halloween! At The State Room – Link
- Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link
- Magda-Vega + Dragster Gas at Tailgate Tavern – Link
- 2024 Salt Lake City Halloween Bar Crawl – Link
- 2024 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Fields – Link
- 5th Annual Two Spirit Powwow at SLCC Lifetime Activities Center – Link
- Boo at the Zoo Trick-Or-Treating at Hogle Zoo – Link
Sunday the 27th:
Farmers Markets
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link