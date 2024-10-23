Boners

Boner of the Day for October 23rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: GLEN HAS HIS GOOD AND EVIL REVERSED

In the past, conservative media personality Glenn Beck had said Donald Trump was “a dangerous man” and he didn’t support him. However, now Beck has changed his tune and is in full support of Trump. Beck has said Trump and Harris is a “good versus evil” type of situation, and that Harris wants to censor everything, while Trump wants to live in reality.

via Deseret News

 

Boner Candidate #2: ELON MAKES ANOTHER BASELESS ALLEGATION

Elon Musk went to social media after rapper Eminem endorsed Vice President Harris in her Presidential campaign. Musk accused Eminem of being a Diddy supporter saying, “Yet another Diddy party participant.” Diddy was recently arrested and charged for sex trafficking. However, Eminem has spoken out against Diddy for years now and has never associated himself with him.

via Daily Express

 

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: ELON THINKS ASASSINATION IS FUNNY

Elon Musk has been endorsing Donald Trump in his Presidential campaign and has even donated millions of dollars towards Trump’s campaign. After Trump has had two assassination attempts made on his life, Musk has come out and said, “No one’s even bothering to try to kill Kamala,” while he was in a church. However, Musk has said this a few times before, causing people to shake their heads in disbelief. “I just call it the machine, [the] big government machine. And when the Biden puppet was not working out, they got a new puppet. But it’s still the same machine, obviously,” said Musk at the church rally.

via Yahoo! 

 

 

 

