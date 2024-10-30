Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.30.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 1st:

Blake Proehl -Friday, November 1 at Urban Lounge

Saturday the 2nd:

blxst at The Complex

Whitney Cummings – at The Depot – 7:00PM-9:30PM show has tickets

Carnifex at The Complex

Sunday the 3rd:

Queensrÿche at The Depot

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Houndmouth – January 19 at The Depot

The Plot In You – February 19 at The Depot

Josh Johnson -February 27 at The Depot

Dancing With The Stars -March 28 at Eccles Theater

Ashe -June 14 at The Depot

Ryan Adams – June 1 – Kingsbury Hall

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link

Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link

2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link

Haunted Houses Open Nightmare on 13 th – Link Castle of Chaos – Link Fear Factory – Link



Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link

Ballet West’s Jekyll & Hyde at Capitol Theater– 25 th – 2 nd – Link

Wednesday the 30th:

Onstage Ogden Presents Nosferatu Live-to-Film with Cameron Carpenter – Link

Friday the 1st:

Celebration of Life “Day of the Dead” in West Jordan – Link

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS “DAY OF THE DEAD” CELEBRATION & DANCE PARTY at Woodbine Food Hall – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Royals vs NY/J Gotham at America First Fields – Link

Saturday the 2nd:

The Get Ready Tour – Iliza Shlesinger at Eccles Theater – Link

Wild Child x Susto with Motenko at Commonwealth Room – Link

Geordie Kieffer with BIG SIS at The State Room – Link

G-Eazy live at The Complex – Link

Sabrina Carpenter at Delta Center – Link

Whitney Cummings: Big Baby at The Depot – Link

2024 Dia de los Muertos at Millcreek Common – Link

2024 Día de Los Muertos / Day of the Dead Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link

Salt Lake City “Boos Fest” at Gracie’s Bar – Link

Seuss Lake City – A Cabaret Mega-Show at Metro Music Hall – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Sunday the 3rd: