Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.30.2024

Friday the 1st:
- Blake Proehl -Friday, November 1 at Urban Lounge
Saturday the 2nd:
- blxst at The Complex
- Whitney Cummings – at The Depot – 7:00PM-9:30PM show has tickets
- Carnifex at The Complex
Sunday the 3rd:
- Queensrÿche at The Depot
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Houndmouth – January 19 at The Depot
- The Plot In You – February 19 at The Depot
- Josh Johnson -February 27 at The Depot
- Dancing With The Stars -March 28 at Eccles Theater
- Ashe -June 14 at The Depot
- Ryan Adams – June 1 – Kingsbury Hall
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link
- Ballet West’s Jekyll & Hyde at Capitol Theater– 25th – 2nd – Link
Wednesday the 30th:
- Onstage Ogden Presents Nosferatu Live-to-Film with Cameron Carpenter – Link
Friday the 1st:
- Celebration of Life “Day of the Dead” in West Jordan – Link
- DIA DE LOS MUERTOS “DAY OF THE DEAD” CELEBRATION & DANCE PARTY at Woodbine Food Hall – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Royals vs NY/J Gotham at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 2nd:
- The Get Ready Tour – Iliza Shlesinger at Eccles Theater – Link
- Wild Child x Susto with Motenko at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Geordie Kieffer with BIG SIS at The State Room – Link
- G-Eazy live at The Complex – Link
- Sabrina Carpenter at Delta Center – Link
- Whitney Cummings: Big Baby at The Depot – Link
- 2024 Dia de los Muertos at Millcreek Common – Link
- 2024 Día de Los Muertos / Day of the Dead Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link
- Salt Lake City “Boos Fest” at Gracie’s Bar – Link
- Seuss Lake City – A Cabaret Mega-Show at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link
