Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.30.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 1st:  

  • Blake Proehl -Friday, November 1 at Urban Lounge

Saturday the 2nd: 

  • blxst at The Complex
  • Whitney Cummings – at The Depot –  7:00PM-9:30PM show has tickets
  • Carnifex at The Complex

Sunday the 3rd: 

  • Queensrÿche at The Depot

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Houndmouth – January 19 at The Depot
  • The Plot In You – February 19 at The Depot
  • Josh Johnson -February 27 at The Depot
  • Dancing With The Stars -March 28 at Eccles Theater
  • Ashe -June 14 at The Depot
  • Ryan Adams – June 1 – Kingsbury Hall

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link 
  • 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link
  • Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link 
  • Ballet West’s Jekyll & Hyde at Capitol Theater– 25th – 2ndLink 

Wednesday the 30th: 

  • Onstage Ogden Presents Nosferatu Live-to-Film with Cameron Carpenter – Link

Friday the 1st:

  • Celebration of Life “Day of the Dead” in West Jordan – Link 
  • DIA DE LOS MUERTOS “DAY OF THE DEAD” CELEBRATION & DANCE PARTY at Woodbine Food Hall – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs NY/J Gotham at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 2nd:

  • The Get Ready Tour – Iliza Shlesinger at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Wild Child x Susto with Motenko at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Geordie Kieffer with BIG SIS at The State Room – Link 
  • G-Eazy live at The Complex – Link 
  • Sabrina Carpenter at Delta Center – Link 
  • Whitney Cummings: Big Baby at The Depot – Link 
  • 2024 Dia de los Muertos at Millcreek Common – Link 
  • 2024 Día de Los Muertos / Day of the Dead Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link 
  • Salt Lake City “Boos Fest” at Gracie’s Bar – Link 
  • Seuss Lake City – A Cabaret Mega-Show at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link 

Sunday the 3rd:

  • Best Friends Tour – Dopapod at The State Room – Link 
  • Get Freaky at Utah Fair Grounds – Link 
