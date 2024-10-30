Boner of the Day for October 30th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK THEY DID IT TO MAKE YOU CRAVE MORE PIZZA.
Famous Yeti’s Pizza in Stoughton, Wisconsin, sold edible pizzas cooked with THC for nearly a two day period between Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. through 12 p.m. on Oct. 24. THC-contaminated oil was stored in a shared fridge which was used by accident, according to the store. In a Facebook post the pizzeria stated, “After receiving reports from staff, Yeti’s owner and employees of unexplained physical reactions, we underwent an investigation with the Stoughton Police and the local health officials. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or harm caused.” Authorities are helping improve the pizza shop with their 1storage and safety protocols.
Boner Candidate #2: FOX NEWS…FAIR AND BALANCED.
During Kamala’s closing statements during her speech last night, the writers at Fox News let us know what the network is really thinking. Some of the captions at the bottom of Fox’s live feed read : ‘Kamala Closes with Fear and Fascism’ ‘Kamala Vows to Lower Costs 3-1/2 Years Later’ ‘Kamala Calls for Unity While Bashing Trump’ ‘Kamala’s Focus is on Trump, Not Voters’. It appears they had nothing but opinion to add show to their voters while Kamala was details about policy, inclusion, and avoiding ‘the enemy from within’ rhetoric to help be closer from one citizen to another.
Boner Candidate #3: WE THOUGHT IT MEANT SHE IS A CRY BABY.
A billboard on an Ohio highway depicting Vice President Kamala Harris performing a sex act, with the text ‘Sorry Kamala can’t talk right now. She’s at a baby shower’ has now been removed. A Kennedy Outdoor Advertising spokesperson stated the billboard was taken down “once it was brought to our attention how vulgar the advertisement actually was.”