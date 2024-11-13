Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.13.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

November 15th: 

  • Cozy Worldwide Presents – Throwback and Current R&B / Hip Hop Party: at The Depot

November 16th:

  • King Diamond at The Complex
  • Nero at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Hazlett: Saturday, February 15 at The Depot
  • Counterparts: Friday, March 14  at The Depot
  • Anberlin with Copeland: Friday, March 21 at The Depot
  • Winona Fighter March 3 at Urban Lounge
  • Armor for Sleep March 20 at The Complex
  • Tim Atlas March 25 at Kilby Court
  • Movements March 29 at The Complex
  • Machine Head April 13 at The Union Event Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link 
  • Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link 

Friday the 15th:

  • Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power! At Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Alan Braufman with Cherry Thomas at The State Room – Link 
    • in his first SLC performance of his album “Infinite Love Infinite Tears” 
  • RJD2 at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Utah Hockey Club vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 16th:

  • The Brothers Comatose with AJ Lee & Blue Summit at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • The Purified Love Tour – Madison Ryann Ward at The State Room – Link 
  • Live In Concert – Joe Bonamassa at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Broadway Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • RFH Whiskey and History Tour –  Link
  • 2024 SoJo Turkey Run – Link 
  • The Gateway’s Lights On! 2024 at The Gateway – Link 
  • PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 
