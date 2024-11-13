Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.13.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

November 15th:

Cozy Worldwide Presents – Throwback and Current R&B / Hip Hop Party: at The Depot

November 16th:

King Diamond at The Complex

Nero at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Hazlett: Saturday, February 15 at The Depot

Counterparts: Friday, March 14 at The Depot

at The Depot Anberlin with Copeland: Friday, March 21 at The Depot

Winona Fighter March 3 at Urban Lounge

Armor for Sleep March 20 at The Complex

Tim Atlas March 25 at Kilby Court

Movements March 29 at The Complex

Machine Head April 13 at The Union Event Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link

Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link

Friday the 15th:

Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power! At Eccles Theater – Link

Alan Braufman with Cherry Thomas at The State Room – Link in his first SLC performance of his album “Infinite Love Infinite Tears”

RJD2 at Urban Lounge – Link

Utah Hockey Club vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 16th:

The Brothers Comatose with AJ Lee & Blue Summit at The Commonwealth Room – Link

The Purified Love Tour – Madison Ryann Ward at The State Room – Link

Live In Concert – Joe Bonamassa at Eccles Theater – Link

Broadway Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link

RFH Whiskey and History Tour – Link

2024 SoJo Turkey Run – Link

The Gateway’s Lights On! 2024 at The Gateway – Link

PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link

Farmers Markets: