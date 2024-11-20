Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.20.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
November 22nd:
- Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot
November 23rd:
- Amigo The Devil at The Depot
- Matteo Lane at Kingsbury Hall
- future.exboyfriend at Soundwell
November 24th:
- Better Lovers – Sunday, November 24 at The Complex
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Small Town Dicks – Saturday, February 8 at The Depot
- Alex Warren – May 28 at The Depot
- Jack White – May 10 at The Union Event Center
- Ben Rector – November 15 at Delta Center
- Peach Pit + Briston Maroney – June 3 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Poppy – March 16 at The Complex
- Napalm Death + The Melvins – May 29 at Metro Music Hall
On sale Tuesday – November 26 at noon –
- Post Malone – Jelly Roll – Sierra Ferrell – April 29 – Rice Eccles Stadium
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link
- Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024: Opening Weekend – 11/22/11/24 – Link
- West Valley Holiday Marketplace 2024 – 11/22-11/23 – Link
- Gallivan Center Ice Rink Opening – 11/22-3/15 – Link
Friday the 22nd:
- Terrapin Flyer (Night 1) at The State Room – Link
- OLIVERSE live at The Complex – Link
- WWE Friday Night SmackDown – Link
Saturday the 23rd:
- Terrapin Flyer (Night 2) at The State Room – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks at Delta Center – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs Iowa State at Rice Eccles – Link
Sunday the 24th:
- Blind Pilot with Molly Sarlé at The Commonwealth Room – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link