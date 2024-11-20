Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.20.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

November 22nd:  

  • Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot

November 23rd:

  • Amigo The Devil at The Depot
  • Matteo Lane at Kingsbury Hall
  • future.exboyfriend at Soundwell

November 24th: 

  • Better Lovers – Sunday, November 24 at The Complex

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Small Town Dicks – Saturday, February 8 at The Depot
  • Alex Warren – May 28 at The Depot
  • Jack White – May 10 at The Union Event Center
  • Ben Rector – November 15 at Delta Center
  • Peach Pit + Briston Maroney – June 3 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Poppy – March 16 at The Complex
  • Napalm Death + The Melvins – May 29 at Metro Music Hall

On sale Tuesday – November 26 at noon –

  •  Post Malone – Jelly Roll – Sierra Ferrell – April 29 – Rice Eccles Stadium

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link 
  • Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024: Opening Weekend – 11/22/11/24 – Link
  • West Valley Holiday Marketplace 2024 – 11/22-11/23 – Link 
  • Gallivan Center Ice Rink Opening – 11/22-3/15 – Link 

Friday the 22nd:

  • Terrapin Flyer (Night 1) at The State Room – Link
  • OLIVERSE live at The Complex – Link
  • WWE Friday Night SmackDown – Link

Saturday the 23rd:

  • Terrapin Flyer (Night 2) at The State Room – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks at Delta Center – Link
  • Utah Utes Football vs Iowa State at Rice Eccles – Link 

Sunday the 24th:

  • Blind Pilot with Molly Sarlé at The Commonwealth Room – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

