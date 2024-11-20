Boner of the Day for November 20th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: MORE CRUELTY AND HATE
Hundreds of African Americans, from elementary to college age, in at least 10 states across the nation recently received texts from unknown numbers saying they needed to go to plantations and work. The text messages were distressing to say the least and are being investigated by the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the FBI. However, now text messages similar to those being sent to African Americans are being sent to people that are part of the LGBTQ+ community and people who are Hispanic. “This is potentially a hate crime and it’s even possible that you might call this a racially motivated violent extremist threat,” said a former FBI agent named Ken Gray. Authorities are encouraging those that receive any texts like these or know anything to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to tips.fbi.gov to file a report.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: ALEX, WE WANT ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING BAD TO HAPPEN TO YOU.
Alex Jones, a known conspiracy theorist, is currently facing bankruptcy and is suing the families of the victims killed in the Sandy Hook shooting 12 years ago and the media outlet The Onion. Jones has pushed the false claims that the elementary school massacre was fake and the family members that lost kids were just acting. “I need funds. We are suing these people up one side and down the other,” said Jones. The Onion is planning to buy the Free Speech Systems that has been being auctioned to do a parody for comedic relief based on Jones. “We’re going to … give some people a good place on the internet to go to because that’s very rare now. That’s a big part of why we want to do. The media ecosystem is just filled with lies and hate and garbage, and we want to give people a place to at least laugh at it,” said The Onion CEO, Ben Collins.
via KUT
Boner Candidate #3: HE FINISHED HIMSELF OFF
A man in Jackson County, Michigan named James Kerr tried to flee a deputy on a lawnmower and then shot himself in the hand while being tased. Deputy Robert Henderson had come to arrest Kerr for a violation of probation, and is shown on his body camera footage telling Kerr to dismount the lawnmower, to which he then begins an on-foot pursuit as Kerr rides away. Kerr had crashed into a ditch and came out with his hands up, to which Deputy Henderson had already pulled his Taser. Henderson discharged his taser after Kerr reached for a handgun, as seen in the body camera footage, resulting in Kerr shooting himself in the hand. Kerr was then arrested and treated for his wounds in a hospital. Kerr is lined up for a hearing on November 22nd.
via Michigan Live