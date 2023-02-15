Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.15.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, February 17th and 18th
Cactus Jack Presents: “Special guests” at The Depot on Friday and Saturday (sold out) – all ages
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Thursday, February 16th
Wine Takes Flight- Love the Wine You’re With (Jimmy Santangelo) at Tracy Aviary – Link
Friday, February 17th
21 SAVAGE + DJ DRAMA and Special Guest 2023 All Star Weekend Official Party at Union Event Center – Link
Victoria Elizabeth Black (Drag Show) at Metro Music Hall – Link
Saturday, February 18th
All Star Weekend 2023 in Salt Lake City with DIESEL aka Shaquille O’Neal at Union Event Center – Link
Weekends
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
NBA All Stars Weekend – Feb 17th – 19th – Link
Presenting Black Cinema – SLFS – dates vary through 23rd – Link
Saturday, February 18th
Glow In the Dark Paint N’ Vibe: All Star Weekend at Urban Arts Gallery – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link