Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.15.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, February 17th and 18th

Cactus Jack Presents: “Special guests” at The Depot on Friday and Saturday (sold out) – all ages

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Thursday, February 16th

Wine Takes Flight- Love the Wine You’re With (Jimmy Santangelo) at Tracy Aviary – Link

Friday, February 17th

21 SAVAGE + DJ DRAMA and Special Guest 2023 All Star Weekend Official Party at Union Event Center – Link

Victoria Elizabeth Black (Drag Show) at Metro Music Hall – Link

Saturday, February 18th

All Star Weekend 2023 in Salt Lake City with DIESEL aka Shaquille O’Neal at Union Event Center – Link

Weekends

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

NBA All Stars Weekend – Feb 17th – 19th – Link

Presenting Black Cinema – SLFS – dates vary through 23rd – Link

Saturday, February 18th

Glow In the Dark Paint N’ Vibe: All Star Weekend at Urban Arts Gallery – Link

Farmers Markets

Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

Find More Events