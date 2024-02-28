Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.28.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 1st:
- Back to the 90’s at The Depot (local hip hop night – 21+)
Saturday the 2nd
- Rock Night at The Depot (local rock night)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Something Corporate – Saturday, September 28 at The Complex
- Alexander Stewart – Saturday, June 1 at Kilby Court
- From Ashes to New – June 11 at The Depot
- As I Lay Dying – July 15 at The Complex
- Jelly Roll – August 27 – Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo at Mountain America Expo Center Fri and Sat – Link
Friday the 1st:
- The Discographers: Dark Side of Oz at the State Room – Link
- Hi I’m Ghost and HVDES at Soundwell – Link
- DUBWISE at Urban Lounge – Link
- Kelsy Karter & The Heroines at Kilby Court – Link
- A Mardi Gras Family Night at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link
Saturday the 2nd:
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link