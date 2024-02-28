Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.28.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 1st:

  • Back to the 90’s at The Depot (local hip hop night – 21+)

Saturday the 2nd

  • Rock Night at The Depot (local rock night)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Something Corporate – Saturday, September 28 at The Complex
  • Alexander Stewart – Saturday, June 1 at Kilby Court
  • From Ashes to New – June 11 at The Depot
  • As I Lay Dying – July 15 at The Complex
  • Jelly Roll – August 27 – Delta Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo at Mountain America Expo Center Fri and Sat – Link 

Friday the 1st:   

  • The Discographers: Dark Side of Oz at the State Room – Link 
  • Hi I’m Ghost and HVDES at Soundwell – Link 
  • DUBWISE at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Kelsy Karter & The Heroines at Kilby Court – Link 
  • A Mardi Gras Family Night at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link 

Saturday the 2nd:    

  • Tom & Collins at Soundwelllink 
  • The Plastic Cherries at Urban Lounge – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
