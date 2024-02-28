Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.28.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 1st:

Back to the 90’s at The Depot (local hip hop night – 21+)

Saturday the 2nd

Rock Night at The Depot (local rock night)

On sale Friday at 10am:

Something Corporate – Saturday, September 28 at The Complex

Alexander Stewart – Saturday, June 1 at Kilby Court

From Ashes to New – June 11 at The Depot

As I Lay Dying – July 15 at The Complex

Jelly Roll – August 27 – Delta Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo at Mountain America Expo Center Fri and Sat – Link

Friday the 1st:

The Discographers: Dark Side of Oz at the State Room – Link

Hi I’m Ghost and HVDES at Soundwell – Link

DUBWISE at Urban Lounge – Link

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines at Kilby Court – Link

A Mardi Gras Family Night at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link

Saturday the 2nd:

Tom & Collins at Soundwell – link

The Plastic Cherries at Urban Lounge – Link

