Boner of the Day for February 28th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WE BUY WANABANA APPLESAUCE FOR THE KIDS BECAUSE IT’S GOT EXTRA LEAD
The FDA had to recall over 3 million pouches of apple sauce after they found out that there was lead in the apple sauce. The applesauce spices were from Sri Lanka, ground up in Ecuador then shipped to America where they were then ground into the WanaBana apple sauce. Parents have been keeping an eye on children who ingested the applesauce before the recall, as this can cause seizures and developmental delays. Neal Fortin, director of the Institute of Food Laws and Regulation, “It’s amazing in a bad sense what a catastrophic failure this was. Largely, the food supply regulatory system is based on an honor system.”
via NBC
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: WE’LL JUST WAIT FOR ‘EM AT THE BORDER AND THEN PICK ‘EM OFF.
In Arizona, Republicans are trying to pass a bill that will make it legal to murder someone that trespasses on ones property. The issue that is coming to light is what will happen to all the people coming from South of Arizona crossing the border usually have to walk people’s property. However, it is expected that the governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, who is a Democrat will veto the bill.
via Axios
Boner Candidate #3: ALL WE GOT FROM WONKA WAS A COUPLE OF JELLY BEANS
In Glasgow, Scotland, there was a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory experience being advertised as immersive and full of treats. However, parents are now fuming and kids are disappointed because the experience was a near bare and empty warehouse. Each ticket was about $44, or 35 pounds for the experience. There was a bouncy castle and everyone got 2 jellybeans and some lemonade. “As soon as they walked in the door, they were like, ‘wow,’ just shaking their heads and totally in disbelief of how bad it was,” said Stuart Sinclair, a man who attended the event with his three children.
via New York Times