Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.05.2023

Friday, April 7th
Royal Bliss at The Depot
Saturday, April 8th
Big Bubble Rave at The Depot
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, April 7th
Shook Twins & Daniel Rodriguez at The Stateroom – Link
Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience at the Commonwealth Room – Link
An Evening With: Vanessa Carlton at Urban Louge – Link
The Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link
Saturday, April 8th
Gladys Knight at Eccles Theater – Link
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link
Gem Fair 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link
Friday, April 7th
Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday, April 8th
Pride Ride Utah at Brighton Ski Resort – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link