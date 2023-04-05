Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.05.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, April 7th

Royal Bliss at The Depot

Saturday, April 8th

Big Bubble Rave at The Depot

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, April 7th

Shook Twins & Daniel Rodriguez at The Stateroom – Link

Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience at the Commonwealth Room – Link

An Evening With: Vanessa Carlton at Urban Louge – Link

The Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link

Saturday, April 8th

Gladys Knight at Eccles Theater – Link

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link

Gem Fair 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link

Friday, April 7th

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday, April 8th

Pride Ride Utah at Brighton Ski Resort – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena – Link

Farmers Markets

Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

