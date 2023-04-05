Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.05.2023

Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, April 7th

Royal Bliss at The Depot

Saturday, April 8th

Big Bubble Rave at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, April 7th

Shook Twins & Daniel Rodriguez at The Stateroom – Link 

Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience at the Commonwealth Room – Link 

An Evening With: Vanessa Carlton at Urban Louge – Link 

The Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Saturday, April 8th

Gladys Knight at Eccles Theater – Link 

 

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link 

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link 

Gem Fair 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link 

Friday, April 7th

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday, April 8th

Pride Ride Utah at Brighton Ski Resort – Link 

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena – Link 

 

Farmers Markets

Winter Market –  Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link 

Find More Events

