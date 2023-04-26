Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.26.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, April 28th
Sorry Papi at The Depot (18+)
Wage War at The Complex
Saturday, April 29th
Bop to the Top at The Depot (18+)
Sunday, April 30th
Avatar at The Depot
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, April 28th
Triggers & Slips with Cherry Thomas at the Stateroom – Link
KUMARION & LIQUID SMOAK at Soundwell – Link
Saturday, April 29th
Shrine & Softcore at The State Room – Link
HIPPIE SABOTAGE – THE TRAILBLAZER TOUR at the Complex – Link
Extra Dimensional Presents: AHEE with DEKAI at Soundwell – Link
Whitechapel at Metro Music Hall – Link
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link
Friday, April 28th
Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love! At Kingsbury Hall – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik – Link
Saturday, April 29th
Independent Bookstore Day 2023 at The King’s English Bookshop – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik – Link
Sunday, April 30th
Bites and Brews at the Bayou – Link