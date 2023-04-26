Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.26.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, April 28th

Sorry Papi at The Depot (18+)

Wage War at The Complex

Saturday, April 29th

Bop to the Top at The Depot (18+)

Sunday, April 30th

Avatar at The Depot

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, April 28th

Triggers & Slips with Cherry Thomas at the Stateroom – Link

KUMARION & LIQUID SMOAK at Soundwell – Link

Wage War live at The Complex – Link

Saturday, April 29th

Shrine & Softcore at The State Room – Link

HIPPIE SABOTAGE – THE TRAILBLAZER TOUR at the Complex – Link

Extra Dimensional Presents: AHEE with DEKAI at Soundwell – Link

Whitechapel at Metro Music Hall – Link

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link

Friday, April 28th

Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love! At Kingsbury Hall – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik – Link

Saturday, April 29th

Independent Bookstore Day 2023 at The King’s English Bookshop – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik – Link

Sunday, April 30th

Bites and Brews at the Bayou – Link

