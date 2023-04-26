Boner of the Day for April 26th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MY QUESTION; WHAT’S THE GOING PRICE FOR ONE OF THOSE.

A man in Easter Cape, South Africa is charged with selling a man’s penis at a shopping plaza. The charge is ‘unlawful possession of human tissue’ which almost sounds just as gross as selling a man’s penis. Police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli, stated, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that a private part was removed (cut) from a 68-year-old man.” The accused will be in court this upcoming Monday where he may also fact an attempted murder charge.

via Times Live

Boner Candidate #2: NOTHING GOOD EVER COMES OF AN UGLY SWEATER PARTY.

Sweater parties have been going of the rails for decades, and one man in Delaware proved it. Michael Rohana was partying with the rest of the sweater weather fans at the science museum when he decided to slip away into the Terra-Cotta exhibit. Where he snagged one of the Terra-Cotta warriors thumbs. Mr. Rohana has recently pled guilty to trafficking in archaeological resources. “What he was charged with is basically stealing a piece of history.” said an assistant U. S. attorney.

via NY Times

Boner Candidate #3: WAIT. WHO IS AN ANGRY CONFUSED OLD MAN?

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas is well known for his tenderness towards Trump. His high praise knows no bounds, like when Ronny claimed Trump could live up to 200. Lately Ronny has been bragging that Trump passing the “person, woman, camera, man, tv’ test is a sign of intelligence. The test is designed to detect signs of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions. Ronny keeps boasting anyways about how smart Trump is, and that Biden is ‘an angry, confused old man.’

via Yahoo News