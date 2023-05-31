Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.31.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, June 2nd
Kreator and Sepultura at The Depot (all ages)
Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac at Kilby Court
Sunday, June 3rd
Dark Funeral at The Complex
Subtronics at Maverik Center
Matchbox Twenty at USANA
Duran Duran – Nile Rodger and Chic – Bastille – at Vivint Arena ( Pre Show party VIP )
Quinn XCII at Great Saltair Amphitheater
Sunday, June 4th
The Cure at Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weeked
Pride Weekend! – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Albuquerque Isotopes – Link
SoJo Summerfest – Link
Woodland Fairy Festival 2023 – 6/1-7/01 (dates vary) at Gardner Village – Link
Nick Swardson at Wiseguys – Link
Friday, June 2nd
Eric Heideman Utah Blues Festival Presents at The State Room – Link
2023 Twilight Concert Series: Lord Huron, Allie Crow Buckley, Little Moon at Gallivan Center – Link
Night Moves at Urban Lounge – Link
Joshua Ray Walker at Soundwell – Link
Sunday, June 4th
Utah Pride Parade
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link