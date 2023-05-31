Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.31.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, June 2nd

Kreator and Sepultura at The Depot (all ages)

Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac at Kilby Court

Sunday, June 3rd

Dark Funeral at The Complex

Subtronics at Maverik Center

Matchbox Twenty at USANA

Duran Duran – Nile Rodger and Chic – Bastille – at Vivint Arena ( Pre Show party VIP )

Quinn XCII at Great Saltair Amphitheater

Sunday, June 4th

The Cure at Delta Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weeked

Pride Weekend! – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Albuquerque Isotopes – Link

SoJo Summerfest – Link

Woodland Fairy Festival 2023 – 6/1-7/01 (dates vary) at Gardner Village – Link

Nick Swardson at Wiseguys – Link

Friday, June 2nd

Eric Heideman Utah Blues Festival Presents at The State Room – Link

2023 Twilight Concert Series: Lord Huron, Allie Crow Buckley, Little Moon at Gallivan Center – Link

Night Moves at Urban Lounge – Link

Joshua Ray Walker at Soundwell – Link

Sunday, June 4th

Utah Pride Parade

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link