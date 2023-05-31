Boner of the Day for May 31st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IF MY WIFE CAN’T BE QUEEN, NO ONE CAN BE QUEEN
A beauty pageant in Brazil went off the wire after an upset husband smashed the crown of the pageant winner. The pageant manager Malone Haenisch said that the man, “did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage. We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss Várzea Grande.” Video shows the man yank the crown from the hosts hand, and catapults it right into the ground. Jealous much?
Boner Candidate #2: THERE’S YOUR WHITE PRIDE AND PATRIOT FRONT
Jared M. Boyce, 28, was arrested and sentenced to one year in jail after FBI has found he was in possession of child pornography. Jared was arrested at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, near a gay pride event, and these additional charges appeared to of come out of an investigation. In November he pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. He has admitted to sending nude pictures to a 16 year old as well. Since March 10th, Boyce has been in Utah County jail according to an online roster.
Boner Candidate #3: YOU WANT UNVACCINATED SPERM? THE GENERAL CAN GET YOU UNVACCINATED SPERM.
If you have ever wanted to mingle with other’s who are susceptible to COVID-19 you are now in luck! Michael Flynn has created a social networking website just for you! “Our programs will be used for news updates, friendships, dating, and business networking.” Flynn mention in the ad for the 4thePURE site. A lifetime ‘founding member’ cost is $2,500. Michael Flynn is well known for pleading guilty for lying to the FBI in 2017. Donald Trump pardoned that 3 years later.
