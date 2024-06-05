Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.05.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 7th:
- PVRIS at The Depot
- Cosmic Psychos at Urban Lounge (21+)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Crown The Empire – August 6 at The Depot
- Sepultura – Saturday – September 21 at The Depot
- Bowling for Soup – Saturday, October 12 at The Depot
- Nero Saturday – November 16 at The Depot
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Easy A and Mean Girls
- Fort Desolation Fest – all weekend – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Smiths Ball Park – Link
- Chalk the Zoo at Hogle Zoo – 7th through 9th – Link
Friday the 7th:
- Brit Floyd P-U-L-S-E 2024 World Tour at Maverik Center – Link
- The Farm and Sky Star Party at Wheeler Farm – Link
Saturday the 8th:
- Excision: Nexus Tour at Saltair – Link
- 2024 Holi Festival of Colors Salt Lake City at Krishna Temple – Link
- 47th Utah Asian Festival at Fair Park – Link
- Utah Royals vs Washington Spirit at America First Fields – Link
- Whose Live Anyway? At Capitol Theater – Link
Sunday the 9th:
Farmers Markets
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link