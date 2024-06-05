Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.05.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 7th: 

  • PVRIS at The Depot
  • Cosmic Psychos at Urban Lounge (21+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Crown The Empire – August 6 at The Depot
  • Sepultura – Saturday – September 21 at The Depot
  • Bowling for Soup – Saturday, October 12 at The Depot
  • Nero Saturday – November 16 at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Easy A and Mean Girls 
  • Fort Desolation Fest – all weekend – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Smiths Ball Park – Link 
  • Chalk the Zoo at Hogle Zoo – 7th through 9thLink 

Friday the 7th:

  • Brit Floyd P-U-L-S-E 2024 World Tour at Maverik Center – Link 
  • The Farm and Sky Star Party at Wheeler Farm – Link 

Saturday the 8th:   

  • Excision: Nexus Tour at Saltair – Link 
  • 2024 Holi Festival of Colors Salt Lake City at Krishna Temple – Link
  • 47th Utah Asian Festival at Fair Park – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Washington Spirit at America First Fields – Link 
  • Whose Live Anyway? At Capitol Theater – Link 

Sunday the 9th: 

  • REIK at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Excision: Nexus Tour at Saltair – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink 
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
