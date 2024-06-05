Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.05.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 7th:

PVRIS at The Depot

Cosmic Psychos at Urban Lounge (21+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

Crown The Empire – August 6 at The Depot

Sepultura – Saturday – September 21 at The Depot

Bowling for Soup – Saturday, October 12 at The Depot

Nero Saturday – November 16 at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Easy A and Mean Girls

Fort Desolation Fest – all weekend – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Smiths Ball Park – Link

Chalk the Zoo at Hogle Zoo – 7 th through 9 th – Link

Friday the 7th:

Brit Floyd P-U-L-S-E 2024 World Tour at Maverik Center – Link

The Farm and Sky Star Party at Wheeler Farm – Link

Saturday the 8th:

Excision: Nexus Tour at Saltair – Link

2024 Holi Festival of Colors Salt Lake City at Krishna Temple – Link

47th Utah Asian Festival at Fair Park – Link

Utah Royals vs Washington Spirit at America First Fields – Link

Whose Live Anyway? At Capitol Theater – Link

Sunday the 9th:

REIK at Eccles Theater – Link

Excision: Nexus Tour at Saltair – Link

Farmers Markets