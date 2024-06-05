Boner of the Day for June 5th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: COS PLAY GONE TOO FAR.
At a comic convention in China, a man made and dressed up as Kobe Bryant from the fatal helicopter crash in 2020 that killed the basketball player, his daughter, and seven others. The man dressed as Bryant was filmed by onlookers and many at the convention didn’t seem to mind and some were even laughing. In the United States, however, many people, some fans of Bryant and not, are upset and saying the display was insulting.
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #2: THE COLORADO REPUBLICAN PARTY SAYS ‘GOD HATES PRIDE AND GOD HATES FLAGS.’
To kick off Pride Month, the Colorado GOP is calling for the burning of Pride flags in a social media post and calling people “godless groomers” in an email. “The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children,” said the email titled, “God Hates Pride.” Democratic State Representative David Ortiz said, “LGBTQ folks served and serve in the military. We are cops, we are firefighters, we are your family members and neighbors. We will outlast your bigotry and hate.”
via 9News
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: IF HUNTER BIDEN IS ACQUITTED JESSE WATERS KNOWS WHY.
Commentator Jesse Waters is saying if Hunter Biden is acquitted, it is because of the jury being black. “Usually I ignore, but he specifically implies if Hunter Biden is found not guilty, it is because the jury was comprised of majority Black members (drug crime). Also, bringing up that family/friends were there to support becomes a nefarious tool in Mr. Watters telling of it,” said a social media post under Dr. Zil Roars.
via Mediaite