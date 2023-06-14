Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.14.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Tonight, June 14th
Armchair Boogie tonight at Kilby Court
Lovelytheband tonight at The Depot (all ages)
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Woodland Fairy Festival 2023 – 6/1-7/01 (dates vary) at Gardner Village – Link
7th Annual Utah Blues Festival at Gallivan Center – Link
2023 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games 6/16-6/18 at Utah State Fairpark & Event Center – Link
West Fest at Centennial Park – Link
Friday, June 16th
Kash’d Out at The State Room – Link
Drunken Shakespeare: Taming of the Shrew at Alliance Theater – Link
Outdoor Summer Film Series at Liberty Park presented by Utah Film Center – Link
- Film: Little Richard: I Am Everything
2023 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link
Saturday, June 17th
SLUG Mag’s Brewstillery at Outside of Artspace City Center (230 S 500 West) – Link
Sunday, June 18th
Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration 2023 at Millcreek Common – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link