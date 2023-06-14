Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.14.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Tonight, June 14th

Armchair Boogie tonight at Kilby Court

Lovelytheband tonight at The Depot (all ages)

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Woodland Fairy Festival 2023 – 6/1-7/01 (dates vary) at Gardner Village – Link

7th Annual Utah Blues Festival at Gallivan Center – Link

2023 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games 6/16-6/18 at Utah State Fairpark & Event Center – Link

West Fest at Centennial Park – Link

Friday, June 16th

Kash’d Out at The State Room – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: Taming of the Shrew at Alliance Theater – Link

Outdoor Summer Film Series at Liberty Park presented by Utah Film Center – Link

Film: Little Richard: I Am Everything

2023 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link

Saturday, June 17th

SLUG Mag’s Brewstillery at Outside of Artspace City Center (230 S 500 West) – Link

Sunday, June 18th

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration 2023 at Millcreek Common – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link