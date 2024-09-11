Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.11.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 13th:  

  • Lainey Wilson at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 14th: 

  • David Kushner at The Complex
  • Only Perreo Party at The Depot – (18+)
  • Zheani at The Complex
  • Testament + Kreator at The Union Event Center

Sunday the 15th:

  • Fred Again at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 10am: 

  • Tornillo at The Depot on Saturday, November 9th
  • Larry Fleet at The Depot on Friday, February 28th 2025
  • Soccer Mommy at The Depot on Saturday, March 8th 2025

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
  • Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link
  • Festa Italiana SLC – 2024 – 9/14-9/15 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link 

Friday the 13th: 

  • RFH All Day Show at Castle of Chaos 
  • Into The Blue Tour Aaron Frazer with The Tailspins at The State Room – Link 
  • Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse – Link 
  • D.O.D North America Tour: Salt Lake City at Soundwell – Link 
  • JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • SNOW THA PRODUCT live at The Complex – Link 
  • The All-American Rejects Concert at Fairgrounds – Link 

Saturday the 14th:

  • John Moreland with Justin Bloss at the State Room – Link 
  • JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • Bent Knee at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event 2024 at Capitol Theater – Link 
  • David Kushner at the Complex – Link 
  • Max Styler at Soundwell – Link 
  • 2024 Avenues Street Fair – Link 
  • 2024 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link 
  • Day of ‘Wreck’oning Demolition Derby at Fairpark – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs San Diego Wave at America First Fields – Link 
  • Petapalooza at Wheeler Farm – Link

Sunday the 15th:

  • Hayes Carll x Band of Heathens at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • “Monsters are Real” Monster Trucks at Fairpark – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top