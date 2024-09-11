Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.11.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 13th:

Lainey Wilson at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 14th:

David Kushner at The Complex

Only Perreo Party at The Depot – (18+)

Zheani at The Complex

Testament + Kreator at The Union Event Center

Sunday the 15th:

Fred Again at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 10am:

Tornillo at The Depot on Saturday, November 9 th

Larry Fleet at The Depot on Friday, February 28 th 2025

2025 Soccer Mommy at The Depot on Saturday, March 8th 2025

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link

Festa Italiana SLC – 2024 – 9/14-9/15 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Nightmare on 13 th – Link Castle of Chaos – Link Fear Factory – Link



Friday the 13th:

RFH All Day Show at Castle of Chaos

Into The Blue Tour Aaron Frazer with The Tailspins at The State Room – Link

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse – Link

D.O.D North America Tour: Salt Lake City at Soundwell – Link

JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall – Link

SNOW THA PRODUCT live at The Complex – Link

The All-American Rejects Concert at Fairgrounds – Link

Saturday the 14th:

John Moreland with Justin Bloss at the State Room – Link

JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall – Link

Bent Knee at Kilby Court – Link

Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event 2024 at Capitol Theater – Link

David Kushner at the Complex – Link

Max Styler at Soundwell – Link

2024 Avenues Street Fair – Link

2024 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link

Day of ‘Wreck’oning Demolition Derby at Fairpark – Link

Utah Royals vs San Diego Wave at America First Fields – Link

Petapalooza at Wheeler Farm – Link

Sunday the 15th:

Hayes Carll x Band of Heathens at The Commonwealth Room – Link

“Monsters are Real” Monster Trucks at Fairpark – Link

