Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.11.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 13th:
- Lainey Wilson at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Saturday the 14th:
- David Kushner at The Complex
- Only Perreo Party at The Depot – (18+)
- Zheani at The Complex
- Testament + Kreator at The Union Event Center
Sunday the 15th:
- Fred Again at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Tornillo at The Depot on Saturday, November 9th
- Larry Fleet at The Depot on Friday, February 28th 2025
- Soccer Mommy at The Depot on Saturday, March 8th 2025
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
- Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link
- Festa Italiana SLC – 2024 – 9/14-9/15 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
Friday the 13th:
- RFH All Day Show at Castle of Chaos
- Into The Blue Tour Aaron Frazer with The Tailspins at The State Room – Link
- Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse – Link
- D.O.D North America Tour: Salt Lake City at Soundwell – Link
- JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall – Link
- SNOW THA PRODUCT live at The Complex – Link
- The All-American Rejects Concert at Fairgrounds – Link
Saturday the 14th:
- John Moreland with Justin Bloss at the State Room – Link
- JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT at Abravanel Hall – Link
- Bent Knee at Kilby Court – Link
- Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event 2024 at Capitol Theater – Link
- David Kushner at the Complex – Link
- Max Styler at Soundwell – Link
- 2024 Avenues Street Fair – Link
- 2024 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link
- Day of ‘Wreck’oning Demolition Derby at Fairpark – Link
- Utah Royals vs San Diego Wave at America First Fields – Link
- Petapalooza at Wheeler Farm – Link
Sunday the 15th:
- Hayes Carll x Band of Heathens at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- “Monsters are Real” Monster Trucks at Fairpark – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link