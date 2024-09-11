Boner of the Day for September 11th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HEY, WHAT YA’ GOT COOKIN’ IN THERE?
Firefighters in Virginia responded to a call of a house fire after a homeowners oven exploded. When firefighters arrived, they found the oven glass on the door was shattered and found a melted handgun inside as well. In a statement released by Chesterfield Fire and EMS, they said, “It turns out, someone turned the oven on with the gun inside, the weapon heated up, and five rounds went off.” The incident has also led to the department pushing the education and practice of gun safety. “When you place any item in the oven it is easy to forget it is there, which can lead to a fire or something worse when you turn it on. You should also make sure to properly store your firearms. Keep them somewhere secure, like a gun safe,” said the statement.
via New York Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: I WANTED TO BE A HERO AND I NEEDED THE OVER TIME PAY.
In Chile, three men have been arrested for allegedly purposefully starting forest fires. One of the men, Elias Salazar, is a volunteer firefighter, while the other two men are Francisco Mondaca and Franco Pinto. Mondaca is also a volunteer firefighter and Pinto works for the forest agency. Salazar claims he took part in starting the fires because he wanted to be a hero, and Pinto says he wanted the overtime. The fires that have been happening have destroyed a couple thousand residences and killed over 130 people. Salazar has since been fired following his arrest and is waiting to attend court.
via Yahoo!
Boner Candidate #3: MY GOD, ARE YOU OKAY MR. CHAIRMAN?
Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell became upset after Jim Jordan, the Republican House Judiciary Chairman, showed an AI image of Donald Trump holding a cat and duck, in regard to the recent debunked rumors of Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating cats and ducks. “My God, are you OK, Mr. Chairman?” asked Swalwell. “I don’t know why you’d do this. I hope you are OK…I don’t know if the aliens who are eating your ducks are in the room with us right now, but Mr. Chairman, this is a serious issue.” Jim Jordan is not the only one buying into these false rumors as well as posting the AI images of Trump. Many MAGA supporters have gone to social media posting all kinds of different pictures depicting Trump protecting and helping cats and ducks, one showing Trump in a suit of armor with a sword in a crowd of cats.
via Daily Mail