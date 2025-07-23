News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 23rd, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 25th: 

  • Oscar Maydon – Friday, July 25th – The Union Event Center
  • Wyatt Flores – Sandy Amphitheater -Friday, July 25th

Saturday the 26th: 

  • Scheana Shay ( Bravo Reality TV Star) Book Tour – The Depot – Saturday, July 26th
  • Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls – Sandy Amp

 On Sale Friday at 10am: 

  • Above & Beyond at The Depot on Wednesday, September 24th
  • Lovejoy at The Depot on Saturday, November 1st
  • Loathe at The Depot on Tuesday, November 18th
  • The Aces at The Depot on Friday, November 28th
  • Pete Correale at The Depot on Saturday, March 21st – 2026

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • District 9 vs. Annihilation 
  • 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link 
    • Riddle with Fire
  • 2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link 
  • Dungeons of Misrule 20X5 at The Beehive 7/25-7/27 – Link 

Friday the 25th:    

  • Mustard Service at Kilby Court – Link
  • MiniBrew: Giraffes & Laughs (21+) at Hogle Zoo – Link 

Saturday the 26th: 

  • Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose at America First Fields – Link 
  • 2025 Utah African Festival at Liberty Park – Link 
  • Teatime at Tracy Aviary – Link 

Sunday the 27th:

  • TSRP Cinema Club Presents CINEMA CLUB: Bottle Rocket at The State Room – Link
  • Slightly Stoopid – Step Into The Sun Tour 2025 at Granary Live – Link

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();