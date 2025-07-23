Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 23rd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 25th:
- Oscar Maydon – Friday, July 25th – The Union Event Center
- Wyatt Flores – Sandy Amphitheater -Friday, July 25th
Saturday the 26th:
- Scheana Shay ( Bravo Reality TV Star) Book Tour – The Depot – Saturday, July 26th
- Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls – Sandy Amp
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Above & Beyond at The Depot on Wednesday, September 24th
- Lovejoy at The Depot on Saturday, November 1st
- Loathe at The Depot on Tuesday, November 18th
- The Aces at The Depot on Friday, November 28th
- Pete Correale at The Depot on Saturday, March 21st – 2026
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- District 9 vs. Annihilation
- 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link
- Riddle with Fire
- 2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link
- Dungeons of Misrule 20X5 at The Beehive 7/25-7/27 – Link
Friday the 25th:
Saturday the 26th:
- Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose at America First Fields – Link
- 2025 Utah African Festival at Liberty Park – Link
- Teatime at Tracy Aviary – Link
Sunday the 27th:
- TSRP Cinema Club Presents CINEMA CLUB: Bottle Rocket at The State Room – Link
- Slightly Stoopid – Step Into The Sun Tour 2025 at Granary Live – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link