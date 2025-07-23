Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 23rd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 25th:

Oscar Maydon – Friday, July 25 th – The Union Event Center

– The Union Event Center Wyatt Flores – Sandy Amphitheater -Friday, July 25th

Saturday the 26th:

Scheana Shay ( Bravo Reality TV Star) Book Tour – The Depot – Saturday, July 26th

Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls – Sandy Amp

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Above & Beyond at The Depot on Wednesday, September 24 th

Lovejoy at The Depot on Saturday, November 1 st

Loathe at The Depot on Tuesday, November 18 th

The Aces at The Depot on Friday, November 28 th

Pete Correale at The Depot on Saturday, March 21st – 2026

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link D istrict 9 vs. Annihilation

2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link Riddle with Fire

2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link

Dungeons of Misrule 20X5 at The Beehive 7/25-7/27 – Link

Friday the 25th:

Mustard Service at Kilby Court – Link

MiniBrew : Giraffes & Laughs (21+) at Hogle Zoo – Link

Saturday the 26th:

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose at America First Fields – Link

2025 Utah African Festival at Liberty Park – Link

Teatime at Tracy Aviary – Link

Sunday the 27th:

TSRP Cinema Club Presents CINEMA CLUB: Bottle Rocket at The State Room – Link

Slightly Stoopid – Step Into The Sun Tour 2025 at Granary Live – Link

