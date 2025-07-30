Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 30th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 1st:

United We Dance ( Rave DJ Night) at The Depot on Friday, August 1 st

Regina Spektor – Sandy Amp

Parker McCollum – Maverik Center

Hozier – Utah First

Saturday the 2nd:

Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion – The Union – Saturday, August 2 nd

Hozier – Utah First

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link Holy Motors vs. Pan’s Labyrinth

2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link Move Ya Body: The Birth of House

2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link

FitCon Expo 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 8/01-8/02 – Link

Karlie McKinnon with Cory Mon and The Proper Way at The State Room – Link

Alison Wonderland at Yamazaki Studios (Sold Out) – Link

CRIMEWAVE: A GOTHWAVE, POST-PUNK, AND DARKWAVE PARTY at Metro Music Hall – Link

801 Day 2025 at Gallivan Center – Link

94 th Hogle Zoo Anniversary – Link

2025 Sandy Museum Car Show at Sandy Museum – Link

6th Annual Indian Food Fair 2025 at Liberty Park – Link

Brewlastic Book Fair at Kiitos – Link

Midvale Harvest Days Festival 2025 – Link

Sunday the 3rd:

Solitude Summer Fest 2025 – Link

