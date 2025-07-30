Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 30th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 1st: 

  • United We Dance ( Rave DJ Night) at The Depot on Friday, August 1st 
  • Regina Spektor – Sandy Amp
  • Parker McCollum – Maverik Center
  • Hozier – Utah First

Saturday the 2nd: 

  • Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion – The Union – Saturday, August 2nd
  • Hozier – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • Holy Motors vs. Pan’s Labyrinth 
  • 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link 
    • Move Ya Body: The Birth of House 
  • 2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link 
  • FitCon Expo 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 8/01-8/02 – Link 

Friday the 1st:    

  • Karlie McKinnon with Cory Mon and The Proper Way at The State Room – Link 
  • Alison Wonderland at Yamazaki Studios (Sold Out) – Link 
  • CRIMEWAVE: A GOTHWAVE, POST-PUNK, AND DARKWAVE PARTY at Metro Music Hall – Link
  • 801 Day 2025 at Gallivan Center – Link 
  • 94th Hogle Zoo Anniversary – Link 

Saturday the 2nd: 

  • 2025 Sandy Museum Car Show at Sandy Museum – Link 
  • 6th Annual Indian Food Fair 2025 at Liberty Park – Link 
  • Brewlastic Book Fair at Kiitos – Link 
  • Midvale Harvest Days Festival 2025 – Link 

Sunday the 3rd:

  • Solitude Summer Fest 2025 – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
