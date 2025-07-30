Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 30th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 1st:
- United We Dance ( Rave DJ Night) at The Depot on Friday, August 1st
- Regina Spektor – Sandy Amp
- Parker McCollum – Maverik Center
- Hozier – Utah First
Saturday the 2nd:
- Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion – The Union – Saturday, August 2nd
- Hozier – Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- Holy Motors vs. Pan’s Labyrinth
- 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link
- Move Ya Body: The Birth of House
- 2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link
- FitCon Expo 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center 8/01-8/02 – Link
Friday the 1st:
- Karlie McKinnon with Cory Mon and The Proper Way at The State Room – Link
- Alison Wonderland at Yamazaki Studios (Sold Out) – Link
- CRIMEWAVE: A GOTHWAVE, POST-PUNK, AND DARKWAVE PARTY at Metro Music Hall – Link
- 801 Day 2025 at Gallivan Center – Link
- 94th Hogle Zoo Anniversary – Link
Saturday the 2nd:
- 2025 Sandy Museum Car Show at Sandy Museum – Link
- 6th Annual Indian Food Fair 2025 at Liberty Park – Link
- Brewlastic Book Fair at Kiitos – Link
- Midvale Harvest Days Festival 2025 – Link
Sunday the 3rd:
- Solitude Summer Fest 2025 – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link