Boner Of The Day For July 30th, 2025

Neon green sex toy was thrown onto the court during the final seconds of a WNBA game. The Tuesday game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries came to a halt when a foreign object was thrown onto the court. The game came to a halt with lots of confusion, with a broadcaster saying “that is a first”. The cameras zoomed into the neon toy landing on the court floor and going to the sidelines. The broadcast is getting backlash for zooming in and making the toy a focus on air. It is unsure where the object was thrown from or who threw it.

Ryanair was forced to apologize after refusing to refund tickets to a grieving widow. Yvonne Shields recently lost her husband Colin Shields due to a brain bleed caused by an accident 14 years prior. Colin had purchased plane tickets a year prior to Italy, but since his passing Yvonne reached out to get a refund. Ryan air told her that they could only refund £258, and could not disclose any other information unless they speak to the original booker. Yvonne replied to that with “The. Booker. Is. Dead. You already have a copy of his death certificate and evidence that i am the executor of the will”. Ryanair replied stating that the understand but they cannot disclose any information, then ended the chat. Yvonne told the reporter, “The fact they’re not even giving me the money back is infuriating… They’re trying to speak to someone that isn’t here, it’s an unreasonable request”. Ryanair was forced to apologize and will issue a refund to Yvonne.

California governor candidate Kyle Langford uploaded a photo of himself at the entrance of Auschwitz, the horrific Nazi death camp, with the subtext saying “My 0% Unemployment Plan”. This post has received major backlash with the Auschwitz Memorial responding to the post as “a profound moral failure.” Instead of apologizing or correcting what he meant, he stood his ground stating that he wasn’t joking and “I think it is exactly what is needed to stabilize California and keep its people safe”. He goes on to thank the memorial site and calling it a “massive shoutout” and “my German ancestors smile upon me”.

