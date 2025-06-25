Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 25th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 27th: 

  • Cody Johnson – Leather Deluxe Tour at Utah First Amp.

 On Sale Thursday at 9am

  • Thrice – Nov 15 – The Union

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Niko Moon – Oct 24 at The Union
  • The Band Camino – Oct 26 at The Complex
  • Jesse McCartney – Nov 7 at The Union
  • Say Anything and Motion City Soundtrack – Nov 30 at The Union
  • Sofia Isella – November 10 at The Complex
  • The Frights – November 15 at Soundwell
  • Maroon 5 – October 25 at Delta Center
  • AFI – November 1 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link 
  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link 
  • Craig Robinson at Wiseguys 6/27-6/28 – Link 
  • X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at Utah State Fair Park – Link
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • Arachnophobia vs. Starship Troopers 
  • SLC Pride 2025 at The Gateway – Link 

Friday the 27th:    

  • Kaleb Austin with Maddie Wilson at The State Room – Link 
  • Utah Blues Society Presents – Utah Blues Fest at The Galivan Center- Link
  • Autism & ADHD Climbing Community Event at Momentum Indoor Climbing – Link 

Saturday the 28th: 

  • Utah Blues Society Presents – Utah Blues Fest at The Galivan Center- Link 
  • Polyrhythmics with Superbubble at The State Room – Link
  • Breakfast with the Birds 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • West Valley City Pride 2025 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link 

Sunday the 29th: 

  • CINEMA CLUB: Dazed and Confused at The State Room – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Farr West Farmers Market – Friday 4-8pm – Link 
