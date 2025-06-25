Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 25th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 27th:

Cody Johnson – Leather Deluxe Tour at Utah First Amp.

On Sale Thursday at 9am

Thrice – Nov 15 – The Union

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Niko Moon – Oct 24 at The Union

The Band Camino – Oct 26 at The Complex

Jesse McCartney – Nov 7 at The Union

Say Anything and Motion City Soundtrack – Nov 30 at The Union

Sofia Isella – November 10 at The Complex

The Frights – November 15 at Soundwell

Maroon 5 – October 25 at Delta Center

AFI – November 1 at The Complex

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link

Craig Robinson at Wiseguys 6/27-6/28 – Link

X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at Utah State Fair Park – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link Arachnophobia vs. Starship Troopers

SLC Pride 2025 at The Gateway – Link

Kaleb Austin with Maddie Wilson at The State Room – Link

Utah Blues Society Presents – Utah Blues Fest at The Galivan Center- Link

Autism & ADHD Climbing Community Event at Momentum Indoor Climbing – Link

Saturday the 28th:

Polyrhythmics with Superbubble at The State Room – Link

Breakfast with the Birds 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link

West Valley City Pride 2025 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link

Sunday the 29th:

CINEMA CLUB: Dazed and Confused at The State Room – Link

