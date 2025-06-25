Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 25th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 27th:
- Cody Johnson – Leather Deluxe Tour at Utah First Amp.
On Sale Thursday at 9am
- Thrice – Nov 15 – The Union
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Niko Moon – Oct 24 at The Union
- The Band Camino – Oct 26 at The Complex
- Jesse McCartney – Nov 7 at The Union
- Say Anything and Motion City Soundtrack – Nov 30 at The Union
- Sofia Isella – November 10 at The Complex
- The Frights – November 15 at Soundwell
- Maroon 5 – October 25 at Delta Center
- AFI – November 1 at The Complex
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link
- Craig Robinson at Wiseguys 6/27-6/28 – Link
- X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at Utah State Fair Park – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- Arachnophobia vs. Starship Troopers
- SLC Pride 2025 at The Gateway – Link
- Kaleb Austin with Maddie Wilson at The State Room – Link
- Utah Blues Society Presents – Utah Blues Fest at The Galivan Center- Link
- Autism & ADHD Climbing Community Event at Momentum Indoor Climbing – Link
Saturday the 28th:
- Utah Blues Society Presents – Utah Blues Fest at The Galivan Center- Link
- Polyrhythmics with Superbubble at The State Room – Link
- Breakfast with the Birds 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link
- West Valley City Pride 2025 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link
Sunday the 29th:
- CINEMA CLUB: Dazed and Confused at The State Room – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Farr West Farmers Market – Friday 4-8pm – Link