Boner Of The Day For June 25th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: MR. VP VANCE…HE IS SO FUNNY

Vice President J.D. Vance has an odd sense of humor when it comes to those who have different hair color. “I know it’s not always easy to be a political candidate, trust me. In Washington, D.C., they have this thing, I think it means, ‘We’re No.1 in Washington, D.C.'” Vance flipped his middle finger and kept it in place as he continued: “But all the pink-haired people throw up this sign and I think, you that means, ‘We’re no.1,’ right?” Some believe he’s trying to out-do President Trump who dropped on ‘F’-bomb while discussing Iran and Israel.

**WINNER!!**

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S NOT THE STRICT ABORTION LAW, IT’S THE DEMOCRATS THAT ARE TO BLAME

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) has now opened up about her ectopic pregnancy which left professionals weary about performing an abortion. The Florida representative apposes abortion, and these type of pregnancies are life threatening. Cammack had to call the FLorida governor and pull up the law on her phone to argue her case before receiving the care that was needed. She now blames the fear from the doctor’s on the ‘left’ instead of focusing on the abortion law.

Boner Candidate #3: THE POLYGAMISTS ARE POLUTING OUR WATER

In August 2019, an anonymous tipster reported that, a company with ties to a polygamist group, located in Portage, Utah, was illegally dumping chemical waste in ponds, sewers, storm drains. Inspectors established there was a ditch containing ‘foul smelling, dark water’ running liquid from the facility to the Malad River which feeds the Bear River. “The inspection team asked American Chemical personnel about their hazardous waste generator status, but they said they did not produce waste, that everything was recycled,” the report stated. “This seems like an amazing statement for a chemical plant of this size.”

