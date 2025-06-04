Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 4th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 6th:

Thievery Corporation at The Depot

Matt Rife at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

OMD at The Union

Saturday the 7th:

HAUSER at Sandy Amp

Sunday the 8th:

Bayside w/ Smoking Popes at The Depot ( Playing songs from Sirens and Condolences, Self-Titled, The Walking Wounded and Shudder)

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Max McNown – Monday Sep 1 at Sandy Amp

Børns – The Depot on October 28 th

King Princess – The Depot on November 14th

Lola Young – Sat November 29 at The Union

MORRISSEY – October 4th – The Union

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Pride Festival – Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Friday the 6th:

The Pickpockets with special guests at The State Room – Link

Move Our Souls Tour: Avi Kaplan with Guthrie Brown at The Commonwealth Room – Link

FREAK-QUENCY PRIDE at Urban Lounge – Link

Saturday the 7th:

An Evening with… Dead Floyd at The State Room – Link

Holi Festival of Colors – Salt Lake City 2025 – Link

Mexico vs. Switzerland Soccer Game at Rice – Eccles Stadium – Link

