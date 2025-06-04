Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 4th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 6th:
- Thievery Corporation at The Depot
- Matt Rife at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- OMD at The Union
Saturday the 7th:
- HAUSER at Sandy Amp
Sunday the 8th:
- Bayside w/ Smoking Popes at The Depot ( Playing songs from Sirens and Condolences, Self-Titled, The Walking Wounded and Shudder)
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Max McNown – Monday Sep 1 at Sandy Amp
- Børns – The Depot on October 28th
- King Princess – The Depot on November 14th
- Lola Young – Sat November 29 at The Union
- MORRISSEY – October 4th – The Union
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Pride Festival – Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
Friday the 6th:
- The Pickpockets with special guests at The State Room – Link
- Move Our Souls Tour: Avi Kaplan with Guthrie Brown at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- FREAK-QUENCY PRIDE at Urban Lounge – Link
Saturday the 7th:
- An Evening with… Dead Floyd at The State Room – Link
- Holi Festival of Colors – Salt Lake City 2025 – Link
- Mexico vs. Switzerland Soccer Game at Rice – Eccles Stadium – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link