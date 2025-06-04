News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 4th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 6th: 

  • Thievery Corporation at The Depot
  • Matt Rife at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • OMD at The Union

Saturday the 7th:  

  • HAUSER at Sandy Amp

Sunday the 8th:

  • Bayside w/ Smoking Popes at The Depot  ( Playing songs from Sirens and Condolences, Self-Titled, The Walking Wounded and Shudder)

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Max McNown – Monday Sep 1 at Sandy Amp
  • Børns – The Depot on October 28th
  • King Princess – The Depot on November 14th
  • Lola Young – Sat November 29 at The Union
  • MORRISSEY – October 4th – The Union

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link 
  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Pride Festival – Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 

Friday the 6th:    

  • The Pickpockets with special guests at The State Room – Link 
  • Move Our Souls Tour: Avi Kaplan with Guthrie Brown at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • FREAK-QUENCY PRIDE at Urban Lounge – Link 

Saturday the 7th: 

  • An Evening with… Dead Floyd at The State Room – Link
  • Holi Festival of Colors – Salt Lake City 2025 – Link 
  • Mexico vs. Switzerland Soccer Game at Rice – Eccles Stadium – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link 
