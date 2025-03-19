Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 19th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 21st:

Anberlin with Copeland and Spitalfield at The Depot

Saturday the 22nd:

Morgan Jay – Early Show & Late Show are sold out

On Sale today:

The Nerd Store presents The 32nd Anniversary of Sandlot Screening – Sunday, April 13 th at The Depot

MC Magic, Baby Bash, and Lil Rob – Saturday, September 6th at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Matt Maltese – October 16 th at The Depot

Silversun Pickups – May 1 at The Union

Lyle Lovett – July 9 at Sandy Amphitheater

Dwight Yoakam – July 24 at Sandy Amphitheater

Warren Zeiders – September 11 at Maverik Center

Wyatt Flores – July 25 at Sandy Amphitheater

Buena Vista Social Orchestra – August 7 at The Union

311 – August 17 at Sandy Amphitheater

Collecitve Soul & LIVE – July 13 – Utah First

BABYMETAL – w/Jinger and Bloodywood – July 21 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link

2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link

Friday the 21st:

WIA PechaKucha at the State Room – Link

March 2025 Market and Craft Fair at The Gateway – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics at Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 22nd:

Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos Brewing – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Dallas at America First Fields – Link

Utah Hockey Club vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 23rd:

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link