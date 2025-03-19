Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 19th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 21st:
- Anberlin with Copeland and Spitalfield at The Depot
Saturday the 22nd:
- Morgan Jay – Early Show & Late Show are sold out
On Sale today:
- The Nerd Store presents The 32nd Anniversary of Sandlot Screening – Sunday, April 13th at The Depot
- MC Magic, Baby Bash, and Lil Rob – Saturday, September 6th at The Depot
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Matt Maltese – October 16th at The Depot
- Silversun Pickups – May 1 at The Union
- Lyle Lovett – July 9 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Dwight Yoakam – July 24 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Warren Zeiders – September 11 at Maverik Center
- Wyatt Flores – July 25 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Buena Vista Social Orchestra – August 7 at The Union
- 311 – August 17 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Collecitve Soul & LIVE – July 13 – Utah First
- BABYMETAL – w/Jinger and Bloodywood – July 21 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link
- 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
Friday the 21st:
- WIA PechaKucha at the State Room – Link
- March 2025 Market and Craft Fair at The Gateway – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics at Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 22nd:
- Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos Brewing – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Dallas at America First Fields – Link
- Utah Hockey Club vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 23rd:
- Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link