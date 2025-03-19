Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 19th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 21st:  

  • Anberlin with Copeland and Spitalfield at The Depot

Saturday the 22nd:  

  • Morgan Jay – Early Show & Late Show are sold out

 

On Sale today:

  • The Nerd Store presents The 32nd Anniversary of Sandlot Screening – Sunday, April 13th at The Depot
  • MC Magic, Baby Bash, and Lil Rob – Saturday, September 6th at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Matt Maltese – October 16th at The Depot
  • Silversun Pickups – May 1 at The Union
  • Lyle Lovett – July 9 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Dwight Yoakam – July 24 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Warren Zeiders – September 11 at Maverik Center
  • Wyatt Flores – July 25 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Buena Vista Social Orchestra – August 7 at The Union
  • 311 – August 17 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Collecitve Soul & LIVE – July 13 – Utah First
  • BABYMETAL – w/Jinger and Bloodywood – July 21 – Utah First

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link 
  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link 

Friday the 21st:   

  • WIA PechaKucha at the State Room – Link 
  • March 2025 Market and Craft Fair at The Gateway – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 22nd: 

  • Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos Brewing – Link
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Dallas at America First Fields – Link 
  • Utah Hockey Club vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 23rd: 

  • Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

