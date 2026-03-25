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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 25th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Friday the 27th:
  • The Devil Wears Prada with Four Year Strong, Split Chain and I Promised The World at The Depot 
  • RUEL at The Union
  • Slaughter To Prevail at The Complex
Saturday the 28th:
  • Machine Girl with LustSickPuppy and Sextile at The Depot 
  • Peso Pluma at Maverik Center
  • Lamb of God at The Union Event Center

Sunday the 29th:

  • Flightless Bird Live at The Depot
  • Hannah Berner at Kingsbury Hall

 

On Sale Wednesday at 10am:
  • Feid at The Depot on Wednesday, May 6th
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Gary Allan – Sandy Amphitheater –  June 12
  • Pepper and The Movement – The Union – August 7
  • Sammy Rae & Friends with Melt – The Depot – October 16th
  • Chelsea Handler – Kingsbury Hall – November 13th  
  • Kesha – May 30 – Utah First
  • 311 & Dirty Heads -w/ Ocean Alley and Rome – August 8th – Utah First
  • Wu-Tang Clan -w/Bone Thugs N Harmony – September 29th – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link 

Friday the 27th:   

  • Landon Conrath at Soundwell – Link 
  • Yellow Days live at The Complex – Link 

Saturday the 28th:

  • No Kings Protests (all over/multiple cities) – Link 
  • San Holo at Sky – Link
  • 2026 Millcreek Doxie Derby at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Magda-Vega, Willoh & Shrink the Giant at Leatherheads Draper – Link 
  • Bunny Hop Breakfast – 2026 at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum – Link 
  • EIDOLA “THE EVISCERATE // MEND TOUR” at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Hazy Days Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link 
  • Roller Derby Rivalry—Lily vs. Jane at Beehive Skate – Link 
  • The Wonder Years live at The Complex – Link 

Sunday the 29th: 

  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
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