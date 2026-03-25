Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 25th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Friday the 27th:

The Devil Wears Prada with Four Year Strong, Split Chain and I Promised The World at The Depot

RUEL at The Union

Slaughter To Prevail at The Complex

Saturday the 28th:

Machine Girl with LustSickPuppy and Sextile at The Depot

Peso Pluma at Maverik Center

Lamb of God at The Union Event Center

Sunday the 29th:

Flightless Bird Live at The Depot

Hannah Berner at Kingsbury Hall

On Sale Wednesday at 10am:

Feid at The Depot on Wednesday, May 6th

On sale Friday at 10am:

Gary Allan – Sandy Amphitheater – June 12

Pepper and The Movement – The Union – August 7

Sammy Rae & Friends with Melt – The Depot – October 16th

Chelsea Handler – Kingsbury Hall – November 13th

Kesha – May 30 – Utah First

311 & Dirty Heads -w/ Ocean Alley and Rome – August 8 th – Utah First

– Utah First Wu-Tang Clan -w/Bone Thugs N Harmony – September 29th – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29 th – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

Friday the 27th:

Landon Conrath at Soundwell – Link

Yellow Days live at The Complex – Link

Saturday the 28th:

No Kings Protests (all over/multiple cities) – Link

San Holo at Sky – Link

2026 Millcreek Doxie Derby at Millcreek Commons – Link

Magda-Vega, Willoh & Shrink the Giant at Leatherheads Draper – Link

Bunny Hop Breakfast – 2026 at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum – Link

EIDOLA “THE EVISCERATE // MEND TOUR” at Metro Music Hall – Link

Hazy Days Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link

Roller Derby Rivalry—Lily vs. Jane at Beehive Skate – Link

The Wonder Years live at The Complex – Link

Sunday the 29th:

Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Farmers Markets: