Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 25th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 27th:
- The Devil Wears Prada with Four Year Strong, Split Chain and I Promised The World at The Depot
- RUEL at The Union
- Slaughter To Prevail at The Complex
Saturday the 28th:
- Machine Girl with LustSickPuppy and Sextile at The Depot
- Peso Pluma at Maverik Center
- Lamb of God at The Union Event Center
Sunday the 29th:
- Flightless Bird Live at The Depot
- Hannah Berner at Kingsbury Hall
On Sale Wednesday at 10am:
-
Feid at The Depot on Wednesday, May 6th
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Gary Allan – Sandy Amphitheater – June 12
- Pepper and The Movement – The Union – August 7
- Sammy Rae & Friends with Melt – The Depot – October 16th
- Chelsea Handler – Kingsbury Hall – November 13th
- Kesha – May 30 – Utah First
- 311 & Dirty Heads -w/ Ocean Alley and Rome – August 8th – Utah First
- Wu-Tang Clan -w/Bone Thugs N Harmony – September 29th – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
Friday the 27th:
Saturday the 28th:
- No Kings Protests (all over/multiple cities) – Link
- San Holo at Sky – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Doxie Derby at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Magda-Vega, Willoh & Shrink the Giant at Leatherheads Draper – Link
- Bunny Hop Breakfast – 2026 at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum – Link
- EIDOLA “THE EVISCERATE // MEND TOUR” at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Hazy Days Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link
- Roller Derby Rivalry—Lily vs. Jane at Beehive Skate – Link
- The Wonder Years live at The Complex – Link
Sunday the 29th:
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link