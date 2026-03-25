Boner of the Day From March 25th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO MAKE A DRAMATIC PROPOSAL.

A 20-year-old man was arrested after a viral video showed him riding on the hood of a moving car on I-215 in Cottonwood Heights while holding flowers and a ring. Utah Highway Patrol identified and located him after receiving a tip and witness information, and he was taken into custody at his home. He now faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and alcohol-related offenses, and admitted the stunt was a “dumb” and frightening decision.

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Boner Candidate #2: I DID IT TO TEACH HIM A LESSON

A 40-year-old woman, Shannon Marie Tufuga, has been charged with first-degree felonies after allegedly forcing an 11-year-old boy into her car in Orem and driving him to her home in Provo. Authorities say she confronted the child over bullying claims, made him apologize, and threatened him before returning him home without his parents’ knowledge. The boy reportedly suffered serious emotional distress, and Tufuga has been summoned to appear in court but is not currently in custody.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: HE’S A WOLF, A DEMON, A SNAKE AND I WANT HIM TO DIE.

A Tennessee pastor, Brooks Potteiger, sparked controversy after expressing on a podcast that he hopes Texas state Rep. James Talarico “dies,” framing it as a form of spiritual transformation. The remarks, made alongside podcast host Joshua Haymes, included repeated insults and references to biblical “imprecatory psalms,” prompting concern over the rhetoric used against the Democratic lawmaker. Potteiger, described as a close spiritual adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has drawn additional scrutiny due to his connections to political and religious circles.

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